‘Worst trade in history’: Celtics fans sound off after Jaylen Brown traded to bitter rival

BOSTON — Many expected the Boston Celtics to make a major move this offseason, but few saw this one coming.

According to ESPN, the Celtics have traded longtime star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for veteran forward Paul George, two first-round draft picks, and two second-round draft picks.

The deal ends Brown’s 10-year run in Boston, where he helped the Celtics become one of the NBA’s most successful teams. During his decade with the franchise, Boston won 523 games, never missed the playoffs, and captured an NBA championship in 2024.

Brown played a pivotal role in that title run, earning both Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP honors.

The trade sparked strong reactions from Celtics fans.

“I don’t know how you rectify shopping him around,” one fan told Boston 25 News. “With him trying to be a No. 1 guy and then Tatum coming back, it’s tough.”

Another fan was even more critical of the move.

“It’s the worst trade in the history of sports,” the fan said. “Paul George is the most overrated player in the history of the NBA for the past 20 years. If he steps foot in the TD Garden, I am not going to a game.”

Before finalizing the Brown trade, Boston also added two veteran players to its roster. The Celtics agreed to a three-year contract with center Mitchell Robinson and a one-year deal with veteran guard Mike Conley Jr.

In return for Brown, Boston acquires a decorated veteran in George, a nine-time NBA All-Star. However, questions remain about the 36-year-old’s durability after he appeared in just 37 games last season due to a knee injury and a suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. George said at the time that he had taken an improper medication.

The blockbuster deal marks the end of an era in Boston and signals a dramatically different look for the Celtics as they reshape their roster for the future.

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