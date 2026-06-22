The Poirier Summer Clean Up Giveaway

In celebration of Independence Day, Poirier Sales and Service wants to help you Clean Up your home this summer with a brand-new Whirlpool Dishwasher. Just watch Boston 25 Morning News weekdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. for the “keyword”. Then use that “keyword” when filling out the entry form below.

It’s that simple! You have from now until July 12, 2026, to enter. Good Luck!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/22/26–7/12/26. Open to legal MA or NH res.; 18+. To enter, watch Boston 25 for the keyword, visit boston25news.com/contests, and submit the entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com/contests. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

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