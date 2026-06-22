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The Poirier Summer Clean Up Giveaway

By Boston 25 News Staff
Poirier summer giveaway
By Boston 25 News Staff

In celebration of Independence Day, Poirier Sales and Service wants to help you Clean Up your home this summer with a brand-new Whirlpool Dishwasher. Just watch Boston 25 Morning News weekdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. for the “keyword”. Then use that “keyword” when filling out the entry form below.

It’s that simple! You have from now until July 12, 2026, to enter. Good Luck!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/22/26–7/12/26. Open to legal MA or NH res.; 18+. To enter, watch Boston 25 for the keyword, visit boston25news.com/contests, and submit the entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com/contests. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

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