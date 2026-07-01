Boston Celtics kick off 2026 NBA free agency by signing 19-year veteran

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Three

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 25: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after making a three-pointer in the first half while taking on the San Antonio Spurs during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the FedExForum on May 25, 2013 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)