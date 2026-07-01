Boston Celtics kick off 2026 NBA free agency by signing 19-year veteran

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have officially dipped their toes into the 2026 NBA free agency pool.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics are signing 19-year veteran point guard Mike Conley to a one-year deal.
Conley’s upcoming season with Boston will mark his 20th in the league, making him the 14th player in history to reach that milestone.
Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RjZT8jhTzm— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026
The 38-year-old previously spent 14 years with the Memphis Grizzlies before four-year stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
In 1,226 career games, Conley has averaged 13.6 points and 5.5 assists. His best season came in 2018-19, when he averaged 21.4 points and 6.4 assists per game for Memphis.
Conley, a former All-Star, managed just 4.5 points and 2.9 assists per game in 54 appearances for Minnesota last season.
The NBA free agency negotiation period officially opened on Tuesday night. Official contracts can’t be signed until Sunday, July 6.
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