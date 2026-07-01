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Boston Celtics signing key member of New York Knicks’ championship team

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

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By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed a free-agent center who brings elite defense, rebounding, and valuable playoff experience.

After signing Mike Conley, a 19-year veteran point guard, Boston added former New York Knicks role player Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.4 million deal, according to Shams Charania.

Robinson, an eight-year veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds in 60 regular-season games for the NBA Champion Knicks last season.

Robinson has appeared in 53 postseason games for the Knicks over the last four years.

The seven-foot, 28-year-old also finished eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2025-26.

The NBA free agency negotiation period officially opened on Tuesday night. Official contracts can’t be signed until Sunday, July 6.

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