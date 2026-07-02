Governor Healey announces free parking at Mass. State Parks, beaches for July 4 weekend

Mass. — Governor Healey has announced free parking at Mass. State Parks, beaches for the July 4 weekend.

Visitors can park for free at all Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) parks and beaches from July 3 through July 5 as the state marks the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

“We want people to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend, especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding,” Healey said. “In recognition of that, we’re making parking at all of our state properties free this weekend.”

The waiver applies to all paid DCR parking locations statewide, including payments through the Yodel app, pay stations and staffed parking areas.

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Popular parks and beaches may close once parking lots reach capacity, and visitors are encouraged to check DCR park alerts before heading out.

DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle said the move will help more families enjoy the state’s outdoor spaces during one of the agency’s busiest weekends.

“By waiving parking fees, we’re making it easier for more people to enjoy the outdoors and celebrate in the places that belong to all of us,” LaChapelle said.

The announcement comes a day after state officials said water quality tests at state beaches affected by the Haverhill sewer main failure showed normal bacteria levels, making them safe for swimming.

Officials said water testing will continue, and beachgoers should check the state’s Beach Water Quality Dashboard for the latest swimming advisories.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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