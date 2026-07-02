Police investigating overnight incident at Nantasket Beach in Hull

HULL, Mass. — A section of Nantasket Beach is taped off due to a police investigation.

Viewer video shows multiple investigators working in the parking lot near the shoreline late Tuesday night. Some investigators could be seen using flashlights as they searched the area.

Crime scene tape also blocked one of the access points to the beach.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene overnight, but authorities have not released details about what the incident is.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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