Championship parade: Celtics ride duck boats through Boston as city celebrates NBA title

BOSTON — The 2024 NBA champion Celtics rode the iconic duck boats through the streets of Boston as a rolling rally was held Friday in what was a massive celebration of the franchise’s long-awaited Banner 18.

More than an estimated one million people lined the streets of Boston from Causeway Street to Boylston Street to get a glimpse of the champs holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Star scorer Jayson Tatum held the championship trophy high for all fans to see as NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown showed off his Bill Russell award.

The rolling rally, a tradition for championship teams in Boston, marked the 13th duck boat parade in the city dating back to the New England Patriots first title in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Six parades have been held for the Patriots, four for the Red Sox, one for the Bruins, and the Celtics’ first celebration came in 2008.

The team gathered inside the TD Garden at 10 a.m. before they climbed in the duck boats. The parade got rolling just after 11 a.m. outside TD Garden.

The duck boats then headed over to City Hall Plaza and down Tremont Street past the Boston Common before they turned onto Boylston Street toward the final destination at the Hynes Convention Center.

There were several parking restrictions and street closures in place.

Check out some of the highlights below:

1 p.m. -- Fans are seen climbing on top of MBTA train and bus stops as fans continue to celebrate the Celtics’ 18th NBA title.

NOW: fans getting on top bus stop and train station @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4klZUa5Qwa — Ray Villeda (@RayVilleda) June 21, 2024

12:45 p.m. -- The duck boats are returning to the TD Garden after a rolling rally celebration in the streets of Boston.

12:30 p.m. -- Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who strolled through the North End with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy earlier this week, is fired up to celebrate Banner 18.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who strolled through the North End with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy earlier this week, is fired up to celebrate Banner 18! #Differenthere https://t.co/fBEmQ6Adm8 pic.twitter.com/KHQZxydJes — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

12 p.m. -- Payton Pritchard, who hit insane halfcourt shot in Game 5 of NBA Finals, signs autographs for fans as the duck boats roll through Boston.

Payton Pritchard, who hit insane halfcourt shot in Game 5 of NBA Finals, signs autographs for fans as the duck boats roll through Boston. #differenthere https://t.co/fBEmQ6Adm8 pic.twitter.com/FuUlX7p70L — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

11:40 a.m. -- Paul Pierce, aka The Truth, is in the house to celebrate the 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics! He was named Finals MVP in 2008 when the Celtics won Banner 17.

Paul Pierce, aka The Truth, is in the house to celebrate the 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics! He won Finals MVP in 2008 when the Celtics won Banner 17. #Differenthere https://t.co/fBEmQ6Adm8 pic.twitter.com/InLZixAXSC — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

11:30 a.m. -- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are out on the parade route with the championship hardware!

Live coverage on Boston 25! #Celtics #CelticsParade #Boston https://t.co/XqBWYYE8yE pic.twitter.com/glO3z7STRe — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

11:20 a.m. -- The rolling rally officially is underway.

Live updates: And...They're off! Celtics celebrating Banner 18 with duck boat parade in Boston

https://t.co/OhcKeKddwb — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 21, 2024

11:15 a.m. -- The duck boats are full and ready to depart TD Garden.

11 a.m. -- Players are filing onto the duck boats for the start of the rolling rally.

10:50 p.m. -- The crowd outside TD Garden is in place for the start of the rolling rally.

The crowd is READY ☘️ pic.twitter.com/JlqE49ElFw — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) June 21, 2024

10:45 a.m. -- Thousands of fans packed into Copley Square awaiting the duck boats.

10:30 a.m. -- Celtics players and coaches introduced at TD Garden before boarding duck boats.

10:30 a.m. -- Crowds are multiple people deep outside the Garden as festivities begin inside TD Garden ahead of the parade.

9:50 a.m. -- Boylston Street in Boston is packed out with Celtics fans.

9:40 a.m. -- A Celtics fan is spotted carrying a “dynasty in the making” sign.

9:30 a.m. -- Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck walks down the parade route with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

9:20 a.m. -- A sea of fans outside TD Garden are eagerly awaiting the Celtics duck boat parade.

The @Celtics Victory Parade is just a few hours away! Fans are here and ready! ☘️ @boston25 pic.twitter.com/O8aglpUEHW — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) June 21, 2024

8:45 a.m. -- Celtics fans are grabbing their spots on Tremont Street.

☘️Celtics fans are grabbing their spots on Tremont St. the parade is expected to start around 11 a.m. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CKCYkA2zm8 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 21, 2024

8 a.m. -- Crowds have gathered on Causeway Street for the Celtics championship parade.

7 a.m. -- Make way for duck boats! The Boston Duck Tour amphibious vehicles arrive at TD Garden.

MAKE WAY FOR DUCK BOATS 🦆 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/C7zas7CBue — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) June 21, 2024

6:30 a.m. -- Crews were out early setting up barriers and closing streets for the Celtics championship parade.

Crews were out early this morning setting up barriers and closing streets for the Celtics Championship Parade pic.twitter.com/8qkOgYBTY7 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

6 a.m. -- Humidity stays high, but temperatures are kept in check during the parade! Watch out for a stray shower or storm towards the end of festivities, but don’t forget the sunscreen either.

Humidity stays high, but temperatures are kept in check during the parade! Watch out for a stray shower or storm towards the end of festivities, but don't forget the sunscreen either #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/wky0yK63eU — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 21, 2024

