DA identifies man who drowned at popular South Shore beach

HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney has identified the victim of an apparent drowning off the coast of Nantasket Beach in Hull.

District Attorney Tim Cruz identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Nolan of Hull.

Wednesday night, the Hull Fire Department responded to the area of Nantasket Beach for a report of an unresponsive man found floating in the water.

Shortly after, Nolan was pronounced dead by first responders at about 8:40 p.m.

Officials said no foul play is suspected.

Video obtained by Boston 25 News showed investigators with flashlights in the parking lot Wednesday evening.

Nantasket Beach death investigation

Crime scene tape also blocked off one of the beach access points for several hours while police investigated.

No foul play is currently suspected.

Nolan’s body was taken away by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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