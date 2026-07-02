60 cars engulfed in flames in raging fire at Massachusetts auto auction site

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Dozens of cars were engulfed in flames in a raging fire that broke out at a Massachusetts auto auction site early Thursday morning.

A passerby called 911 to report a fire burning at IAA Templeton at 223 Baldwinville Road in the Worcester County town of Templeton around 2 a.m., according to Templeton Fire Chief Dave Dickie.

Dickie told Boston 25 News that the heavy flames escalated to a three-alarm fire, with about 60 cars involved.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze.

According to IAA Templeton’s website, an auction was scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 of 4 Auto auction fire torches cars in Templeton Auto auction fire torches cars in Templeton Auto auction fire torches cars in Templeton Auto auction fire torches cars in Templeton

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group