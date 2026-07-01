Report: Jaylen Brown traded to Philadelphia 76ers in blockbuster trade including Paul George

The Boston Celtics are sending star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade.

The Celtics agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to ESPN.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xNcNlIV2mh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the return includes a 2028 first-round pick that could convert from a first to a swap and the 76ers’ 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

Brown averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals as the Celtics’ number one option for most of the year as Jayson Tatum rehabbed from the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2025 playoffs.

Drafted third overall by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown racked up one of the greatest resumes in Celtics history before turning 30. His 13,474 career points are the 10th most in Celtics history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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