Gov. Healey declares state of emergency over winter energy costs in Massachusetts

EVERETT, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency due to high winter energy costs and announced a series of actions she says will help Massachusetts families lower their heating and electric bills this winter.

On Monday, Healey unveiled an energy affordability plan that includes expanded heating assistance, temporary relief on electric bills, and protections against price gouging of petroleum products.

Healey also signed an executive order aimed at expanding eligibility for home heating assistance and removing certain charges from electric bills.

“Families are seeing the impact of the war in Iran every time they fill up their gas tank, place an order for heating oil or open their electric bill. said Governor Maura Healey.

“We’re delivering nearly $150 million in savings, including helping middle class families who didn’t previously qualify for assistance and taking charges off of electric bills for households and businesses across Massachusetts.”

Healey said the state of emergency declaration activates legal protections against price gouging of petroleum products.

New middle-class home heating oil assistance

Massachusetts is creating a new home heating oil assistance benefit for households earning between 60% and 100% of the state median income. Households earning more than $103,049 and up to $171,749 may qualify for a one-time emergency benefit of up to $680.

The benefit will be available beginning in December through April 30, 2027.

Increased HEAP benefits

The Healey administration will provide an additional $15 million to increase winter heating assistance for approximately 156,000 low-income households across the state.

Support ranges from approximately $525 to $1,200 per household. Under the plan, households that heat with oil will receive a 20% increase in assistance, while households that heat with utilities will receive a 15% increase.

Homeowners and renters can apply for HEAP online. Households whose heat is included in their rent may also qualify. Residents do not need to be on public assistance or have unpaid heating bills to receive assistance.

The assistance period runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027.

SMART charge relief

Healey said her administration will transfer $80 million in state funding to eliminate the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program charge from residential and commercial electric bills for three months this winter.

The SMART program supports incentives for qualifying solar projects across Massachusetts and is funded through a charge on electric customers. From January through March 2027, the state will cover those costs, so they are not passed on to customers.

Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard reduction

Healey said she will take emergency regulatory action to reduce the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard by 50% this winter, providing an estimated $20 million in additional ratepayer relief.

Emergency Winter Warmth Fund

Healey also announced the creation of a new Emergency Winter Warmth Fund in partnership with Congressman Joe Kennedy and Citizens Energy Corporation to help families struggling with heating costs this winter.

Citizens Energy plans to contribute $100,000 to the fund. The money will support existing heating assistance programs for low-income households as well as the new middle-class home heating oil assistance benefit.

More information can be found at citizensenergy.com/warmth.

Call for additional federal funding

In a letter to Congress, Healey urged lawmakers to provide an additional $3 billion in emergency funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), increasing the program’s funding to $7 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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