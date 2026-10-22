Watch: Mass. GOP candidate Mike Minogue joins Boston 25 for a live 1-on-1 interview

Massachusetts heard from GOP candidate Mike Minogue Wednesday night during a live, 30-minute interview focused on the state’s issues and viewer questions.

The special coverage comes after Tuesday night, when Kavanaugh spoke with Governor Maura Healey.

Watch the full interview with GOP candidate Mike Minogue:

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