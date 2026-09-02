Mike Minogue, John Deaton celebrate Republican victories in Medford

Two victorious Republican candidates and their supporters celebrated together in Medford on primary night and delivered a similar message to Massachusetts voters.

Mike Minogue defeated Brian Shortsleeve Tuesday night and will be the republican gubernatorial candidate in the Fall. He’ll face democratic Gov. Maura Healey.

Republican John Deaton ran unopposed and will battle for longtime Democratic Senator Ed Markey’s seat in November.

Both were celebrating at the Great American Beer Hall in Medford to cheers from hundreds as the races were called.

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Minogue took the stage around 9 to cheering supporters after the race was called.

“I want to thank all of you,” he said. “This is something we did together. This energy is real.”

He continued, “It’s time to put people before politics... The next two months are not going to be easy... Our opponents will choose division... Our opponents know what happens when we stand united.”

Minogue finished, “When people ask what role you played to save the commonwealth in 2026, you can say that you were all in.”

After the speech, Deaton echoed the same message to Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates.

He said he’d go beyond party lines as a politician and representative of Massachusetts.

Both candidates admitted Tuesday it will be a challenging two months ahead, but are up for the challenge.

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