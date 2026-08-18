Newburyport mayor speaks out after ICE allegedly detained worker at nail salon with guns drawn

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The mayor of Newburyport released a statement following an incident at a nail salon on Monday in which a worker was allegedly detained by ICE.

“Based on the information we have received, ICE agents entered the business and detained one male employee before leaving the area. We have also received deeply concerning eyewitness accounts that agents entered the business with guns drawn,” Mayor Sean Reardon said in a statement.

“This was an incredibly frightening and traumatic experience for the employees and customers inside the business, as well as those who witnessed what occurred.”

According to Reardon, the City of Newburyport and the police department did not participate in the operation and were given no advance notice that ICE agents would be conducting enforcement activity in the community.

“The City of Newburyport does not condone the manner in which this operation was carried out. Federal immigration enforcement should never come at the expense of the safety and sense of security of an entire workplace or surrounding community,” he continued.

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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