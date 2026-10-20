Mass. Ballot Question 1 explained: Voters to decide major public records change

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will decide whether to expand the state’s public records law to include most records held by the Legislature and the governor’s office.

Question 1 on the upcoming ballot would make most records from those two branches subject to the Massachusetts Public Records Law, similar to records that residents and news organizations can request from state agencies and local governments.

Supporters argue the measure would bring greater transparency to Beacon Hill and give taxpayers more insight into how government decisions are made and public money is spent.

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is backing Question 1. She also supported the successful 2024 ballot initiative that gave the state auditor authority to audit the Legislature.

DiZoglio argues that Massachusetts has one of the least transparent state governments in the country and says the new ballot measure would give residents, news organizations and the state auditor greater ability to scrutinize government.

“We have been trying to get information about how contracts are given out involving millions of taxpayer dollars,” DiZoglio said. “We’ve been trying to get access to just basic financial receipts to make sure that the numbers line up, but we’ve been blocked from being able to view that information.”

The latest proposed change comes amid an ongoing fight over transparency and the balance of power on Beacon Hill.

DiZoglio has also raised concerns about lawmakers taking steps that could undermine the referendum and wants Gov. Maura Healey to commit to vetoing legislation that could weaken the measure if voters approve it.

“Legislators have already voted to overturn this law before we have even taken a vote,” DiZoglio said. “That is unacceptable, and it is unconstitutional.”

UMass polling cited in the campaign indicates support for the proposal, although political scientist Tatishe Nteta cautioned that transparency measures can sometimes create challenges for the deliberative process.

“Most voters are probably going to like this because transparency seems to be a very good thing,” he said. “As a political scientist, I’m sometimes concerned about there being too much transparency because it makes it hard to deliberate, but I think this bill looks like it’s crafted fairly well to avoid that.”

What does a “yes” or “no” vote mean?

A YES vote would make most records held by the Massachusetts Legislature and governor’s office subject to the state’s public records law.

A NO vote would leave the Massachusetts Public Records Law unchanged.

Boston 25 News will continue breaking down the ballot questions and candidates ahead of Election Day to help voters understand what they will see before casting their ballots.

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