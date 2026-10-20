Police report details Shawn Oliver’s alleged erratic driving, vomiting before OUI arrest

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A police report reveals new details about the crash involving Massachusetts Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shawn Oliver and his subsequent arrest. A witness told police he was driving erratically before hitting multiple parked cars.

On background

42-year-old Shawn Oliver, a New Bedford city councilor, was running for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts alongside Republican candidate for governor Mike Minogue when he was arrested on Saturday.

Minogue is set to face Governor Maura Healey in the general election.

Following his arrest in New Bedford, he suspended his campaign with just weeks until the election and early voting underway.

Minogue told reporters on Monday that Oliver would still be on the ballot but was clear that Oliver would not be his lieutenant governor, and the position would be vacant.

If elected, he would ask Oliver to resign from his position.

“I ask all of our supporters vote for me, knowing that he will not be my lieutenant governor, and please do not mark off or do anything different or write in, because it will disqualify the people’s vote,” Minogue said.

Oliver was arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“After careful reflection, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Lieutenant Governor. This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters.” Oliver said.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Police report

According to the police report, officers arrived to find Oliver sitting in a chair that a civilian had brought out for him after receiving reports of a crash on Dartmouth Street. Police identified Oliver as the sole occupant of a black Lincoln Navigator that was flipped over.

Oliver had a bleeding laceration on the right side of his head. Officers also observed a Toyota Camry with extensive damage that had been pushed over the curb and across the sidewalk. A red Toyota Camry was also damaged and had been pushed backward into another parked vehicle.

Oliver allegedly told police on scene, “it’s been a long day,” and he was “burning both ends of the wick.”

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

A witness told police he was behind the black Navigator at a traffic light on Dartmouth Street.

According to the witness, when the light turned green, the Navigator remained stopped before reversing and then accelerating northbound. The witness said the SUV began drifting to the right, nearly striking the curb across from New York Bagel on Dartmouth Street.

The witness said the Navigator then drifted to the left, crossed into the southbound lane and struck multiple parked cars before flipping upon impact. The witness said the Navigator was also traveling at a high rate of speed.

Hospital arrest

At the hospital, Oliver told police he had consumed at least two drinks at Black Bass Grill earlier in the evening. He also told officers he had gone to a friend’s home in Dartmouth.

Police said Oliver’s eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy and that he smelled moderately of alcohol. Officers also noted that Oliver had vomited before he was placed under arrest.

Police requested that Oliver submit to a blood draw, but he refused.

Oliver was charged with an OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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