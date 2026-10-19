Mike Minogue says Shawn Oliver will not serve as lieutenant governor following OUI arrest

Mass. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue says Shawn Oliver will not serve as his lieutenant governor after Oliver suspended his campaign following an OUI arrest.

Oliver pleaded not guilty Monday to operating under the influence of liquor and other charges stemming from a crash in New Bedford late Saturday night.

Minogue made clear in a press conference on Monday that Oliver will not serve as lieutenant governor if Minogue wins the governor’s race.

“I ask all of our supporters vote for me, knowing that he will not be my lieutenant governor, and please do not mark off or do anything different or write in, because it will disqualify the people’s vote,” Minogue said.

Minogue said Massachusetts law already provides an order of succession if the governor is out of office and said he plans to leave the lieutenant governor position unfilled.

His campaign said doing so would save taxpayers more than $300,000 in salary and security costs.

New Bedford police said officers responded to Dartmouth Street around 11:40 p.m. and found five vehicles involved in a crash. Two vehicles had severe damage, including one that had flipped over.

Police identified the driver of that vehicle as 42-year-old Oliver. He was taken to a hospital and later placed under arrest.

Oliver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and speeding.

Oliver announced Sunday that he was suspending his campaign for lieutenant governor.

Oliver will remain on the ballot alongside Minogue because ballots have already been printed. Minogue is urging supporters to continue voting for the Minogue-Oliver ticket, saying that altering the ballot would invalidate the vote for Minogue.

“Hard-working families and small businesses across Massachusetts are being asked to do more with less,” Minogue said. “The people on Beacon Hill should be held to the same standard.”

Oliver was released on personal recognizance following his court appearance and is not allowed to drive.

His next court date is in November.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt and I’m grateful to the first responders,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“It’s obvious there’s chaos over at the Mike Minogue campaign, this is his second lieutenant governor candidate that he has lost, and we have another chaos with Donald Trump. We don’t need more from Mike Minogue.”

Healey said she plans to focus on the state’s successes and the needs of residents, including lowering costs, building more housing, reducing gas and electric bills, and moving Massachusetts forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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