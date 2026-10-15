Boston Public Schools considers ban on cell phones, smartwatches, and other devices

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools is considering a sweeping ban on cell phones and other personal electronic devices during the school day.

Superintendent Mary Skipper presented the proposed policy to the Boston School Committee Wednesday night.

The ban would include cell phones, Bluetooth devices, personal laptops and tablets, smartwatches and smart glasses.

School-issued laptops would still be allowed, along with devices needed by students with Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs.

In a three-page memo, Skipper cited research showing that constant exposure to screens and social media can negatively affect young people’s mental health and ability to focus.

Under the proposal, the ban would apply throughout the entire school day, including during lunch, recess, and between classes.

Skipper told the committee that individual schools could have some flexibility in how they enforce the policy.

“We are currently working on guidance that will provide schools with a menu of implementation choices so they can decide on the method that is right for their school community,” Skipper said.

Students and parents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal before the School Committee votes on the policy in January.

If approved, the new rules would take effect at the start of the next school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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