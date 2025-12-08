Watch live: Medical examiner expected to resume testimony in Brian Walshe murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The second week of testimony continues Monday in the Brian Walshe murder trial, where prosecutors allege Walshe killed his wife, Ana Walshe, and dismembered her body around New Year’s Day 2023.

Since the start of the high-profile trial on December 1, jurors in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court have been seeing new evidence daily.

DNA evidence on tools

Before the court adjourned Friday, jurors saw a number of tools — including a hammer, hacksaw, and wire cutters — recovered from a Swampscott dumpster.

Prosecutors say these tools were used to dismember Ana’s body. Today, the state medical examiner is expected to testify that the tools contain Ana Walshe’s DNA.

Affair and digital evidence

Jurors also learned last week that Ana was having an affair. They reviewed emails and messages exchanged between Ana and William Fastow, a D.C. realtor, including communications on New Year’s Eve, hours before Ana disappeared.

A state police trooper testified that Ana’s last message to Fastow was sent at midnight on New Year’s, and said he found no evidence Brian Walshe was aware of those messages.

“You did not see any communication between Ana Walshe and William Fastow?”“Not that I recall,” the trooper testified.

Trial timeline

The judge told jurors she expects the trial to last two more weeks.

Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. today.

Boston 25 News is streaming the trial live at Boston25News.com.

