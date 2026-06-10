‘Absolutely mental’: Scotland takeover starts in Boston while others battle travel troubles

BOSTON — The Tartan Army is in Boston and making their presence known.

But some Scottish fans are having a harder time than others getting to Boston for the beginning of the World Cup.

Bagpipes and cheers could be heard from the Dubliner in downtown Boston Tuesday afternoon as dozens of Scotland fans were calling the Irish pub their home.

“I think I’ve been in this pub for at least 78 hours since we got here,” said fan Ben Bunney.

Another added, “It’s absolutely mental.”

The group is now waiting for their 28-year World Cup drought to come to a close this weekend.

In the meantime, they’re enjoying what the city has to offer.

A fan Tuesday explained, “You’ll be embraced. If you embrace Boston, they’ll embrace you.”

But, as the Tartan Army celebrates before the matches even begin, some Scotland fans tell Boston 25 they’re stuck at home.

Kenny Smith, a diehard fan from Scotland, said his temporary travel waiver valid through 2027 was inexplicably declined this week before flying to the US.

“I got basically shown the red card in football terms,” he said over Zoom Tuesday.

Smith told Boston 25 that he recently received a notification that his waiver to travel had been denied.

He said this has happened without explanation to several hundred of his countrymen as well.

This week, he’s been frantically working to secure a visa to travel to the US, but said it’s been difficult trying to work with the US embassy to get any answers.

He will likely now miss the first game despite his continued efforts.

“Here I am all booked up and I can’t go,” he said. “[Scots] don’t cause trouble. We’re probably the only nation you see never causing trouble at these events.”

Scotland fans in Boston were aware of these unexplained issues.

Johnny Duffey added, “A lot of them have said there have been technical issues and whatnot.”

Bunney continued, “It’s annoying, but it’s going to happen.”

Celebrating into Tuesday night, Duffey finished, “We’re here for the party man. We ‘dinna care about how we do in the competition. We’re here to have a good time and put our stamp on the place.”

Scotland will face off with Haiti on Saturday at Boston Stadium for their first World Cup Match since 1998.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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