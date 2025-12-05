Brian Walshe Murder Trial: Week 1 recap with Bob Ward, criminal defense attorney, Elyse Hershon

Friday marked the final day of testimony in Week 1 of the Brian Walshe Murder Trial.

Prosecutors allege Brian Walshe killed Ana around New Year’s Day 2023, dismembered her body, and disposed of the remains after learning of her affair.

Boston 25 reporter Bob Ward is sitting down every week with attorney Elyse Hershon to break down testimony in the case.

Episode two of our podcast is posted on the Boston-25 YouTube page and website and can also be watched below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group