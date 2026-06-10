Ipswich High School boys lacrosse team decides to forfeit state semifinal game

IPSWICH, Mass. — The Ipswich High School boys lacrosse team decided to forfeit its Division 4 State Semifinals game against Cohasset High School on Tuesday night due to a “shortage of available players,” the school announced.

Ipswich and Cohasset were slated to square off at 6 p.m. with a trip to the finals on the line, but a statement posted on the school’s Athletics Department page shortly before the game indicated that it would not be played as scheduled.

“Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boys lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game. We congratulate all of our players and coaches on a great season and for advancing to the Final Four,” the statement reads.

The school did not specify a reason for the player shortage in its statement, but the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed to Boston 25 News that some players had violated the MIAA’s chemical health policy, ultimately leading to the school’s decision to forfeit.

“The MIAA has been informed by Ipswich High School that it is forfeiting its 2026 Division 4 Boys Lacrosse semifinal game,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

A post shared on social media alleged it was related to a group of seniors who posted a picture of themselves smoking cigars in their graduation gowns.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Ipswich High School athletic director for further comment on the matter.

Ipswich had boasted a 14-4 record heading into the matchup with Cohasset.

Cohasset will now face Nantucket in the state final later this week.

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