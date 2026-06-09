Brockton mayor responds after distraught mother disrupts speech at graduation ceremony

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues is releasing a statement after a distraught mother interrupted Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday—accusing him of wrongdoing involving her daughter.

In a statement to Boston 25, a spokesperson for Rodrigues’ office said, “At the Huntington Day Parade, someone brought to my attention that I interacted with a student that made the student uncomfortable. The School Department is looking into the matter. No restraining order has been granted.”

A Boston 25 News crew was on site at Brockton City Hall on Tuesday, seeking more answers on the allegations. We were told that Rodrigues would be off-site for the majority of the day.

Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues (BROCKTON COMMUNITY ACCESS)

Rodrigues told The Brockton Enterprise that he didn’t know the mother or the student, but confirmed she had asked through the school that he not attend graduation. Rodrigues decided to speak at the ceremony, but not hand out diplomas to avoid close contact with students.

Rodrigues’ office says they are working on additional information.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a formal complaint filed by a student and their parents against Brockton Public Schools regarding Rodrigues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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