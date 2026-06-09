26 gang members indicted in sweeping case tied to Mass. murders, drug trafficking, feds say

BOSTON -- Federal prosecutors have charged 26 alleged leaders, members, and associates of the Trinitarios gang in a sweeping indictment tied to multiple murders, attempted killings, and drug trafficking operations across Massachusetts and northern New England.

Leah B. Foley, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, announced Tuesday that the defendants are facing racketeering conspiracy and drug trafficking charges, accusing them of involvement in five murders and 19 attempted murders in Essex County and beyond.

“For far too long, the Trinitarios have wreaked havoc and instilled fear in our communities, and that ends today,” Foley said.

The newly unsealed indictment also includes eight previously charged members, bringing the scope of the case even wider as authorities continue a years-long crackdown on the violent Dominican Republic-based criminal organization.

Federal officials say the charges are part of a multi-phase, multi-agency investigation that began in 2024 following a surge in violence in cities, including Lynn.

Since 2017, prosecutors say they have now charged 56 alleged Trinitarios members in Massachusetts in connection with 11 murders and 30 attempted murders, underscoring the scale of the organization’s alleged criminal activity.

Investigators say the latest group of defendants includes members tied to Trinitarios chapters in Lawrence, Haverhill, and Boston.

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According to court documents, the gang allegedly engaged in:

Multiple murders and attempted killings

Witness intimidation and targeted violence

Drug trafficking involving fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine

Kidnappings, robberies, and extortion of local businesses

“The Trinitarios have inflicted senseless violence and terror upon our communities,” said Jeff Griming, Active Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “From drug trafficking and gun violence, to kidnapping and murder, all furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy, which extended beyond the borders of the United States.”

Prosecutors allege the group distributed large quantities of drugs in New Hampshire and Maine, while maintaining control over neighborhoods through violence and intimidation.

Authorities say each Trinitarios chapter operated with a defined leadership structure, often referred to as a “Cabinet,” responsible for recruiting members, enforcing rules, and collecting money to fund operations.

The gang allegedly followed a written code, sometimes described as a “Magna Carta,” outlining rules, symbols, and practices, while promoting loyalty through shared culture and identity.

Investigators also say the organization targeted younger recruits — including high school students — and required violent acts or “missions” as part of initiation into the group.

The indictment marks the latest step in an aggressive federal effort to “dismantle and decimate” the Trinitarios in Massachusetts, Foley stressed.

Over the past year, several cases tied to the gang have resulted in convictions and guilty pleas, including prison sentences for key members and leaders. Some individuals linked to the investigation have also faced deportation proceedings, according to federal authorities.

If convicted, defendants face serious penalties. Sentences will ultimately be determined by a federal judge based on sentencing guidelines and the details of each case.

The list of defendants charged on Tuesday is as follows, according to Foley’s office:

# First Name Last Name Role Chapter 1 Yordali Yorro Primera Lawrence Chapter 2 James Cabrera Senior Member Lawrence Chapter 3 Luis Crispin Senior Member Lawrence Chapter 4 Angel Castillo-Garcia Senior Member Lawrence Chapter 5 Osviallis Serrano Senior Member Lawrence Chapter 6 Jervis Almanzar Member Lawrence Chapter 7 Enrique Duran Member Lawrence Chapter 8 Abigail Arias Member Lawrence Chapter 9 Justane Garcia Member Haverhill Chapter 10 Riky Montilla Member Lawrence Chapter 11 Jeremy Felix Member Lawrence Chapter 12 Jose Martinez Member Lawrence Chapter 13 Jayden Muniz Member Lawrence Chapter 14 Geovane Fernandes Member Lawrence Chapter 15 Jahir Davila Discipline Lawrence Chapter 16 Yanuel Mejia Member Lawrence Chapter 17 Luis Fernandez Lopez Member Lawrence Chapter 18 Victor Diaz Member Lawrence Chapter 19 Xavier Puello Member Lawrence Chapter 20 Joelfry Cabrera Associate Lawrence Chapter 21 Richard Pena Member Haverhill Chapter 22 Hector Mota Member Haverhill Chapter 23 Jean Delgado Associate Haverhill Chapter 24 Luis Cabral Primera Boston Chapter 25 Yoldari Tejeda Coronado Member Boston Chapter 26 Martin Taveras Member Boston Chapter

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