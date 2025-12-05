First week of Brian Walshe’s murder trial ended with the examination of texts and emails

DEDHAM, Mass. — As the first week of testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial ends, jurors are being asked to focus on emails and social media messaging between the case’s three major figures: Brian Walshe, his missing wife, Ana Walshe, and her intimate partner, William Fastow.

Walshe is charged with First Degree Murder. He has already pleaded Guilty to charges of misleading police and disposing of evidence.

Prosecutors believe Walshe killed his wife in the face of his failing marriage and dismembered her, but the defense says there was no murder at all, that Ana died of natural causes.

On this fifth day of testimony, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper read a message Brian Walshe sent to Ana on January 3rd 2023, two days after authorities believe she was killed.

“And what is the body of this text?” Prosecutor Gregory Connor asked Massachusetts State Police Trooper Connor Keefe.

“Where are you? The boys and I are worried. I’m calling work tomorrow. If I don’t hear from you,” Trooper Keefe read aloud in court.

“And what is the date and time this was sent?”

“January 3rd, 2023, 7:04 p.m.,” Trooper Keefe answered

William Fastow, Ana’s boyfriend, testified on Thursday that on New Year’s Eve 2022, hours before Ana disappeared, Ana and he were sharing text messages and photos.

Ana’s last message to Fastow, he said, was sent at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s.

But was Brian Walshe aware of those messages in real time?

In cross-examination, Trooper Keefe said he did not find any evidence that Brian saw those messages.

“You did not see any communication between Anna Walsh and William Fastow in Facebook Messenger,” Defense Attorney Larry Tipton asserted.

“Not that I recall,” Trooper Keefe answered.

The day ended with gruesome evidence.

The jurors saw for themselves the hammer, hacksaw, and wire cutters discovered in a Swampscott dumpster, which the state says were used to dismember Ana Walshe’s body.

A State Medical Examiner took the stand as the day ended.

It’s expected he will testify that some of those tools contain DNA and tissue from Ana Walshe.

Testimony resumes Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group