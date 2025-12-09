Watch live: Day 7 of testimony in Brian Walshe trial after jurors see possible murder weapon

DEDHAM, Mass. — Testimony resumes Tuesday morning in the Brian Walshe murder trial, where jurors have been seeing critical evidence — including a knife prosecutors say may have been used to kill Ana Walshe.

Jurors in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court are also reviewing blood evidence found inside the Walshe home, and chilling surveillance video that shows Walshe’s movements in the hours after his wife was last seen alive.

Blood evidence in the home, on tools

Investigators discovered blood in the basement, on the basement stairs, and on a support beam. Jurors also saw a knife recovered from a kitchen cabinet above the refrigerator, which Massachusetts State Police say had blood on it.

The jury was also shown blood-stained tools, including a hacksaw, hammer, hatchet, and hedge pruners, which prosecutors say were found in dumpsters near Walshe’s Cohasset apartment complex. Walshe has been accused of using those items to dismember Ana’s body.

0 of 14 Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence Brian Walshe trial evidence

Items pulled from dumpsters

Jurors were shown Ana Walshe’s black jacket, pulled from an evidence bag. The jacket was found in a North Shore dumpster along with a bloody rug containing strands of hair.

Brian Walshe trial evidence

Surveillance video

Prosecutors played a video recorded on Jan. 1, 2023, about 15 hours after Ana disappeared, showing Brian Walshe outside a Swampscott liquor store throwing away a trash bag.

Minutes later, Walshe was seen at a Lowe’s in Danvers, wearing a black face mask and blue gloves, spending more than $460 on cleaning supplies and tools.

Three days later, he was recorded at a Lowe’s in Weymouth with a child, possibly his son, buying a trash can.

Brian Walshe

Medical examiner testimony

A state medical examiner testified that without Ana’s body, he cannot determine the cause or manner of death.

The defense claims Ana died of sudden unexpected death and that Brian panicked.

Prosecutors allege Walshe murdered Ana, dismembered her, and disposed of her remains in dumpsters.

Affair and digital evidence

Jurors also learned last week that Ana was having an affair. They reviewed emails and messages exchanged between Ana and William Fastow, a D.C. realtor, including communications on New Year’s Eve, hours before Ana disappeared.

A state police trooper testified that Ana’s last message to Fastow was sent at midnight on New Year’s, and said he found no evidence Brian Walshe was aware of those messages.

“You did not see any communication between Ana Walshe and William Fastow?”“Not that I recall,” the trooper testified.

Brian Walshe Murder Trial William Fastow, Ana Walshe's boyfriend, is questioned by the prosecution during Brian Walshe's trial for murdering his wife Ana, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP)

Grisly internet searches

Jurors last week heard about troubling internet searches made on a device owned by the Walshe family, which were discovered by police after Ana Walshe went missing.

The searches, made between New Year’s Day and January 4th, included queries such as "how to dispose of a body," “how to get blood out of hardwood floors,” and “best tool to dismember.”

Trial coverage

Boston 25 News is streaming the trial live every day starting at 9 a.m. on Boston25News.com, on X, on Facebook, and on YouTube.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group