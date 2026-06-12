One dead, two hospitalized after series of stabbings in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a violent series of stabbings in Worcester on Friday afternoon.

Worcester police responded to a home on Sunrise Avenue late Friday for a reported stabbings and found three injured people.

One person was pronounced dead while the other two were rushed to the hospital.

There is no threat to the public, according to Worcester police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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