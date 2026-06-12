First responders gather at Newton lake for reported drowning

NEWTON, Mass. — First responders were seen surveying Crystal Lake in Newton after a reported drowning.

According to the Westborough Fire Department, firefighters assigned to their dive team, alongside their Squad 1 and Marine 1 crews, were dispatched to assist at the lake.

Boston 25 camera crews captured Newton firefighters on the lake in row boats, searching the water.

At this time, no details have been shared. Boston 25 will update you once more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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