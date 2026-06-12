Worcester man charged after allegedly leaving child locked in car at Northboro Walmart, police say

NORTHBORO, Mass. — A Worcester man is facing child endangerment charges after leaving a child in a locked car at a Walmart parking lot on a searing 90-degree day.

Luis Fernando Lopez Veloz, 40, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child by Northborough police after officers responded to the Walmart on Otis Street for a report of a child locked in a car.

Northborough Police and Fire quickly located the vehicle and were able to safely remove the child from the car.

The child was evaluated by EMS and taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police found Lopez Veloz and determined the Worcester man was shopping while he left the small child was left in the car.

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