Watch live: Day 5 of testimony in Brian Walshe’s murder trial after wife’s boyfriend took stand

DEDHAM, Mass. — Testimony in Brian Walshe’s trial continues Friday after jurors on Thursday heard from Ana Walshe’s boyfriend and saw a new video that prosecutors say shows the murder suspect disposing of parts of his wife’s body.

Surveillance Video Released

The video shows a Volvo XC-90 pulling up to a dumpster behind an apartment complex in Abington. A man is seen approaching the dumpster with a trash bag.

Prosecutors allege Brian Walshe killed Ana around New Year’s Day 2023, dismembered her body, and disposed of the remains after learning of her affair.

Boyfriend Takes the Stand

William Fastow, a Washington, D.C. realtor who sold Ana her home there, testified about her concerns over Brian discovering the relationship.

“Ana felt it was really important that when Brian found out about the relationship, he would hear it from her,” Fastow said. “She expressed great concern and thought it would be a strike against her integrity if he found out a different way.”

William Fastow, Ana Walshe's boyfriend, looks at a picture of Ana while on the witness stand during Brian Walshe's trial for murdering his wife Ana, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dedham, Mass.

Jurors See Gruesome Photos

Earlier this week, the jury saw grim images of evidence collected in the case.

Ana has never been found, but prosecutors presented items recovered from a dumpster near Walshe’s mother’s home in Swampscott, including:

Ana Walshe’s clothes, jacket, boots, slippers, pocketbook, headphones, car keys, and her COVID-19 vaccination card

A Tyvek suit and goggles

Tools such as a hatchet, hacksaw, hammer, and wire snips

Pieces of a bloody rug resembling one seen in a photo of Ana in their Cohasset home

Investigators say surveillance video captured Brian Walshe buying cleaning supplies at area hardware stores before reporting his wife missing. They also allege Walshe searched online for ways to dispose of a body and clean up after dismemberment.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Chilling Google Searches Discussed

During questioning, police asked Walshe if he had harmed his wife. He said no. But investigators later discovered chilling searches on an iPad belonging to Walshe’s son, including:

“How to dispose of a body”

“How to get blood out of hardwood floors”

“How to dispose of a body in the trash”

“How to stop a body from decomposing”

Those searches were made around 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Walshe claimed he never used that iPad.

Defense Claims Natural Causes

Walshe’s attorneys argue Ana was not murdered, but instead died of natural causes in the couple’s Cohasset home, leading Brian to panic.

Trial Coverage

Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. today for a half-day session ending at 1 p.m. Boston 25 News is streaming the entire trial live.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

