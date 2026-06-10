First community resource dog in Mass. dies in ‘tragic accident’ at Walpole police station

WALPOLE, Mass. — The first trained community resource dog in Massachusetts has passed away.

Rebel, who served the Walpole community for more than eight years alongside her handler, Walpole School Resource Officer Tom Hart, died in a “tragic accident” at the Walpole police station on Tuesday, the Walpole Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police didn’t offer any additional details surrounding the accident, describing Rebel as a “beloved member of the department.”

“Her warm personality brought happiness to so many, from kindergarten-age kids to high school students and many others who had had the pleasure of interacting with her at the countless events she attended during her life,” the department wrote in a news release.

Rebel pioneered the Golden Opportunities for Independence Community Resource Dog program, which trains English Golden Retrievers to act as calming, emotional-support, and crisis-de-escalation animals.

In a statement, the GOFI team said, “Rebel didn’t just do a job—she changed lives. She brought comfort where there was pain, smiles where there were tears, and pure love to the entire Walpole community and beyond. She showed all of us exactly what GOFI is capable of doing." We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Tommy and his family, the Walpole Police Department, and everyone who loved her.

Walpole police and GOFI asked the community to keep Officer Hart and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“She meant the world to the people of Walpole and us, but she was the whole world to SRO Hart and his family," the department said.

GOFI added, “We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Tommy and his family, the Walpole Police Department, and everyone who loved her.”

Upon completion of their training, GOFI dogs are partnered with local police, first responders, and college campuses to provide comfort, stability, and positive community outreach.

“Rebel paved the way. She proved that real dogs can solve real problems, and her legacy will live on in every single dog we train,” GOFI said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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