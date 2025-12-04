Watch live: Key witness takes stand on Day 4 of Brian Walshe’s murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Day 4 of testimony in Brian Walshe’s high-profile murder trial opened Thursday morning with a high-profile witness being called to the stand after a dozen other people linked to the case testified on Wednesday.

I am back at Brian Walshe Murder Trial in Dedham.

The first witness called to the stand on Thursday was William Fastow, a man with whom Ana Walshe was allegedly in a relationship.

William Fastow

Fastow, a Washington, D.C. real estate professional, testified that he and Ana Walshe were in an intimate relationship. He said he sold Ana the townhouse where she was living in D.C., and the two began spending time together at dinners, bars, and social events. Their relationship grew closer, and they started communicating daily and eventually spending holidays together.

Fastow told jurors Ana was concerned about how her husband, Brian Walshe, would learn about the relationship.

“Ana felt it was really important that when Brian was to find out about the relationship, that she would hear it from her,” Fastow said. “She had expressed great concern. I think she felt it would be a strike against her integrity if he found out a different way.”

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere ruled that text messages between Ana and Fastow will be admitted into evidence, though some portions may be redacted.

The court on Thursday also announced that sentencing on two charges Walshe has already pleaded guilty to — disposing of Ana’s body and lying to police — will be postponed until after the jury reaches a verdict on the murder charge.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the panel of jurors was shown grim and critical evidence uncovered during the investigation into the disappearance and death of Ana Walshe, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day 2023.

Evidence pulled from dumpster in Swampscott

Ana has never been found, but prosecutors presented items recovered from a dumpster near Walshe’s mother’s home in Swampscott, including:

Ana Walshe’s clothes, jacket, boots, slippers, pocketbook, headphones, car keys, and her COVID-19 vaccination card

A Tyvek suit and goggles

Tools such as a hatchet, hacksaw, hammer, and wire snips

Pieces of a bloody rug resembling one seen in a photo of Ana in their Cohasset home

Investigators say surveillance video captured Brian Walshe buying cleaning supplies at area hardware stores before reporting his wife missing. They also allege Walshe searched online for ways to dispose of a body and clean up after dismemberment.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Defense claims natural causes

Walshe’s attorneys argue Ana died of natural causes and that Brian panicked when he found her dead in bed in their Cohasset home, although he has pleaded guilty to disposing of her body and lying to police. They point to earlier internet searches showing someone shopping for a 4-carat diamond ring and a Porsche as evidence that the couple was happy.

Jurors also learned Ana Walshe had two life insurance policies worth more than $1 million, with Brian listed as the beneficiary.

What’s next

A forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab is expected to resume testimony Thursday.

Jurors may also see text messages sent on New Year’s Eve between Ana Walshe and a man she was reportedly seeing.

