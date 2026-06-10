Injured tree worker rescued after becoming trapped 100 feet up in Southboro

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A tree worker was rescued this afternoon in Southboro after officials said he was trapped 100 feet up and suffering from injuries.

Crews requested a Marlborough Fire Department aerial tower due to the complexity of the incident, activated the Technical Rescue Team, and requested a Life Flight to the scene due to the anticipated prolonged extrication.

A rescue technician quickly assessed the situation and with assistance from the tree crew with equipment already in place, conducted a successful rescue operation.

The victim who was trapped was safely brought to the ground and transferred to the awaiting ambulance on scene. They were then transported to the landing zone at 911 Field and brought to UMass Memorial via Life Flight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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