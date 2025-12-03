Brian Walshe jurors see grim evidence during Day 3 of witness testimony

No one has seen Ana Walshe since New Year’s Day 2023.

But she certainly is making her presence felt at the murder trial of her husband, Brian Walshe, as police presented evidence of her death, collected from a dumpster.

In Brian Walshe’s murder trial on Wednesday, the jury saw grim images of evidence collected in the case.

Brian Walshe is charged with first-degree murder for the death of his missing wife Ana.

Prosecutors believe Brian Walshe, angry over this failing marriage, killed Ana in their Cohasset home, dismembered her body in the house and threw her remains away in area dumpsters.

Ana has never been found.

But police found traces of her in a dumpster in Swampscott near Brian Walshe’s mother’s home.

Among the evidence shown to the jury, Ana Walshe’s clothes, a jacket, boots.

They found her slippers, a pocketbook, headphones, her car keys.

Also in the dumpster, pieces of a bloody rug.

The rug was similar to one seen in a picture of Ana taken in the living room of the Cohasset home.

Prosecutors say, after Ana’s murder, Brian Walshe searched the internet for best ways to dispose of a body, and how to clean up after dismemberment.

Walshe’s lawyers say Ana died of natural causes, and that Brian panicked when he found his dead wife in their bed.

They say Brian and Ana were happy.

They point to internet searches conducted before Ana’s disappearance that showed a user shopping for a 4kt diamond ring and a Porsche

But prosecutors say Brian Walshe was recorded on surveillance buying cleaning supplies in area hardware stores before he reported Ana Walshe missing

From the Swampscott dumpster, police found a Tyvek suit, goggle, and a hatchet, hacksaw, hammer, and wire snips

Police also searched Walshe’s Volvo.

That’s where state police say they found blood stains throughout the vehicle, and gloves stashed into a console

We also learned today that Ana Walshe had two life insurance policies, combined worth more than a million dollars.

Brian Walshe was the beneficiary.

On another front, we also learned that at the New Year’s Eve Party in 2022, hours before Ana Walshe disappeared, she was texting her boyfriend, Will Fastow.

There is talk that those texts will be entered into evidence, but a final decision has not been made.

Will Fastow is listed as a prosecution witness.

He may be called to testify on Thursday.

