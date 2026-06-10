Lawrence officer dragged two blocks during traffic stop identified; suspect captured

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence police officer who was dragged two blocks during a motor vehicle stop last night has been identified, and the suspect has been captured.

Officer Ariel Cruez joined the Lawrence Police Department in October of 2025, according to his colleagues, and has quickly distinguished himself through his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving the residents of the city.

The initial stop happened Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East Haverhill Street and Kendall Street, according to police.

Violent Lawrence traffic stop

During the stop, police said officers found the driver had a revoked license and the passenger was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

While officers were taking the driver into custody, police allege the passenger got into the driver’s seat in an attempt to flee the scene.

They said the officer tried to stop them and became entangled with the car as it drove away. That’s when the officer was dragged for two blocks, sustaining serious injuries.

Following the incident, Cruz was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston-area where he remains in critical but stable condition.

He is conscious and has been able to communicate with family members and friends.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the vehicle involved in the incident was recovered unoccupied.

Investigators have identified the suspect who fled the scene as Hector Rivera, who was captured this morning in Plaistow, New Hampshire.

“The apprehension of this suspect is the direct result of relentless investigative work and strong partnerships among law enforcement agencies,” said Chief Aguiler. “Anyone who chooses to endanger our residents or attack a police officer should know that we will use every available resource to identify them, locate them, and bring them into custody. This arrest sends a clear message: violent acts against our community or our officers will not go unanswered, and that responsible will be held fully accountable.”

“The Department asks that the public continue to keep him, his family, and all members of the Lawrence Police Department in their thoughts and prayers”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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