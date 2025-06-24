State police union defends investigation into John O’Keefe’s death after Karen Read verdict

DEDHAM, Mass. — The union that represents Massachusetts State Police troopers and sergeants defended its agency’s investigation into the death of John O’Keefe, days after a jury reached a not-guilty verdict in the murder retrial of Karen Read.

The statement comes after Read, 45, of Mansfield, was acquitted on Wednesday of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the January 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

In a statement shared on social media over the weekend, the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote, “It’s important to remember that the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe has been investigated with great scrutiny by both members of the State Police Internal Affairs and the FBI. To date, there has yet to be any information that this investigation was compromised in any way.”

Prosecutors said Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard outside the home of fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, following a night of drinking. Her lawyers successfully defended her, painting a sinister picture of police misconduct and theorizing that O’Keefe was, in fact, killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

After Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024, disgraced Trooper Michael Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read case, was fired over conduct that was deemed unprofessional, including disparaging texts he sent about Read. Sergeant Yuriy Bukhenik was also disciplined for failing to punish Proctor for his behavior.

A federal probe into the investigation of the Read case ended earlier this year with no charges being filed

Since the beginning of Read’s second trial, the union said there have been “numerous attacks” and “baseless accusations” directed at its members.

“The jury has spoken, and we remain respectful of the process. However, since the beginning of this trial, there have been numerous attacks and accusations against our Troopers and Sergeants,” the statement continued. “Careers have been lost, families have been devastated, and many lives have been changed forever. As our current and former members continue to be the subjects of baseless accusations.”

Read was convicted of drunken driving and will serve probation.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group