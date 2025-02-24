25 Investigates: Federal investigation of Karen Read case is over, sources say

Two sources briefed on conversations that occurred between the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston and state and local law enforcement tell 25 Investigates that the federal probe of the Karen Read murder case has officially ended.
The case centers on the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Both sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said federal prosecutors notified Massachusetts State Police, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, and the Canton Police Department last week that no charges would be filed.
It was focused on widely publicized allegations that Read was framed for O’Keefe’s death by law enforcement and those she and O’Keefe had been drinking with in the hours before O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton on the morning of January 29, 2022.
Multiple people were questioned before a federal grand jury including the state police detectives who arrested Read, along with witnesses for the prosecution.
The federal government provided 3,074 pages of documents from their investigation of Read’s case before her trial last April in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court. The documents included Trooper Michael Proctor’s offensive text messages about Read, grand jury testimony from prosecution witness Brian Higgins about the destruction of his cell phone, and findings from ARCCA, an engineering consulting firm that concluded that O’Keefe’s injuries did not appear to come from a vehicle strike.
Read is charged with second-degree murder and other charges. The Norfolk DA’s office alleges she struck O’Keefe with her SUV while driving in reverse.
The conclusion of the federal probe comes one month after new U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley was appointed to replace Josh Levy, who resigned on Jan. 17, 2025.
25 Investigates reached out to the Norfolk DA’s Office, State Police, Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty. None immediately responded.
Read’s defense and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
Boston 25 will stream Tuesday’s court hearing.
