Trooper rushed to the hospital, driver killed after wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — One person is dead, and a trooper was rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

According to state police, around 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes struck a responding State Police cruiser.

A state police trooper was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries

The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MassDOT, Route 1 northbound is closed at Walnut Street in Saugus.

Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

For detours, Main Street Saugus to Farm Street in Wakefield to Montrose Ave.

From there, either follow Salem Street through Lynnfield and pick up Rt. 1 there, or get on 128NB and take the Rt 1 exit

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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