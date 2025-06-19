Mass. State Police issue statement on acquittal of Karen Read in John O’Keefe’s death

Massachusetts State Police released a statement Thursday regarding the outcome of Karen Read’s retrial, where the conduct of one of their former lead investigators came under scrutiny.

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Goeffrey Noble said the following:

“The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability. Under my direction as Colonel, the State Police has, and will continue to, improve in these regards. Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of professionalism and maintain public trust.”

Noble, a former state police lieutenant colonel in New Jersey, was hired to lead Massachusetts State Police in September 2024.

Read was accused of striking John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

On Tuesday, she was not guilty of all charges but operating under the infleunce.

Read’s lawyers argued that O’Keefe was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside Albert’s home in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

Read’s lawyers pointed to MSP lead investigator Michael Proctor, who was eventually fired from his role with the State Police.

Proctor, knew some people at the party at the house outside of which O’Keefe was found.

Michael Proctor Michael Proctor

Proctor sent text messages to friends, family, and co-workers, calling Read a “whack job” while implying that she was the lone suspect and he wanted her to pay. “There will be some serious charges brought on the girl ... Zero chance she skates. She’s f’d,” he texted just hours into the investigation.

Proctor sat down with ABC’s Matt Gutman for an exclusive interview with 20/20 to discuss the Karen Read case.

Proctor addressed what he found in his investigation, his relationships, or lack thereof, with the people involved in the case, and the crude text messages about Karen Read.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group