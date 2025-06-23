Special prosecutor in Karen Read’s retrial, Hank Brennan issues statement following verdict

DEDHAM, Mass. — Hank Brennan, the special prosecutor in Karen Read’s retrial has issued a statement following the verdict.

On Wednesday, a jury found Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, a case that attracted people all over the country.

“I am disappointed in the verdict and the fact that we could not achieve justice for John O’Keefe and his family,” Special prosecutor Hank Brennan said in a statement.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally spearheaded the prosecution’s efforts in Read’s first trial, which ended in a mistrial.

“District Attorney Michael Morrissey appointed me, giving me full discretion to independently assess the case and follow the evidence no matter where it led,” Brennan added. “After an independent and thorough review of all the evidence, I concluded that the evidence led to one person, and only one person. Neither the closed federal investigation nor my independent review led me to identify any other possible suspect or person responsible for the death of John O’Keefe.”

The same jury found her guilty of a lesser chargeof drunken driving. The jury handed down its decision after deliberating for at least 22 hours since June 13.

“The campaign of intimidation and abuse that has been waged, funded, and promoted in public and on social media is the antithesis of justice,” Brennan added. “If this type of conduct becomes commonplace, it will threaten the integrity of our judicial system, affecting both victims and the criminally accused.”

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey issued a response on Thursday regarding the outcome of Karen Read’s retrial.

After reaching out multiple times to the Norfolk County DA’s Office, Morrissey released a short four-word statement to Boston 25 News on Thursday, saying, “The jury has spoken.”

Prosecutors argued that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard, and charged her with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a deadly collision.

“We cannot condone witness abuse, causing participants to worry for their own safety or that of their families,” Brennan said. “It is my hope that with the verdict, the witnesses and their families will be left alone. The harassment of these innocent victims and family members is deplorable and should never happen again in a case in this Commonwealth.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the O’Keefe family and faith that over the coming years they will find peace and closure,” Brennan ended with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group