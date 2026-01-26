‘Roads are horrible’: Mass. residents urged to stay home as cleanup from huge snowstorm begins

WORCESTER and BOSTON — Massachusetts residents were urged to stay home on Monday as snow cleanup got underway after a winter storm blasted the region with nearly two feet in some areas.

Plow drivers worked throughout Sunday night into early Monday morning to stay ahead of the heavy snowfall, but roads were still in rough shape. Thankfully, hundreds of schools across the state were closed.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, and additional snowfall is expected this afternoon into the evening.

In Worcester, residents were waking up to heaping piles of snow, including Irma Cadena, whose car was completely buried.

Cadena, a Milford Regional Hospital worker, hasn’t missed a day of work in over 30 years. She didn’t let the snow stop her.

“That’s my car,” Cadena told Boston 25. “I called my manager and said, ‘I’m going to start cleaning now. I’ll be there. When? I don’t know, but I’ll be there.’”

In Boston’s West Roxbury section, slush and snow-covered roads were snarling vehicle traffic.

“The roads are horrible,” a local plow driver told Boston 25 News. “Be careful...When you’re trying to turn on the roads, you’re driving through a foot of snow.”

In East Boston, Boston 25 News spotted residents digging out their cars as SUVs struggled to push through snowy side roads.

Massachusetts snow cleanup begins after storm buries towns, cities

“The main roads are really nice; you can see the pavement, but the regular side streets are still treacherous,” a taxi driver said.

Up to six inches of additional snowfall is possible on Monday in some areas.

