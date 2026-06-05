Historical quotes to be removed from Charlestown’s Bunker Hill Monument amid controversy

BOSTON — A National Park Service order to remove several historical quotes from the Bunker Hill Monument is sparking backlash from Massachusetts leaders.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey shared photos of panels slated for removal. According to The Washington Post, the review was prompted by a visitor’s complaint that a quote about women’s suffrage was “woke.”

Here are the quotes Trump's NPS is trying to erase at the Bunker Hill Monument. Congress must not fund Trump's campaign of censorship. pic.twitter.com/zmv3QCYB9N — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 5, 2026

That complaint led officials to examine other inscriptions at the monument. In addition to the suffrage-related quote, an anti-war message and a statement addressing slavery are also being removed.

The move follows an order from President Donald Trump directing the Interior Department to eliminate information reflecting a “corrosive ideology” critical of historic Americans or events.

Markey condemned the decision, calling it a “campaign of censorship,” and says he plans to push Congress to intervene.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also weighed in, criticizing the removals.

The American Revolution began in Massachusetts.



So did the abolition movement. And generations of civil rights leaders and immigrant communities have shaped who we are today.



President Trump isn't preserving history. He's censoring it. https://t.co/RceMKjL4Lb — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 5, 2026

“It is a disgrace that President Trump is attempting to erase voices and perspectives from one of our nation’s most important historic sites,” Healey said in a statement. “That’s not preserving history. That’s censoring it. President Trump doesn’t get to decide which parts of our history are worth remembering.”

The changes have intensified debate over how history should be represented at national landmarks.

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