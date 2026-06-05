‘Residents-only’ dispute: Graphic video shows violent confrontation at Hopkinton beach

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Warning: The video of this incident is graphic.

A violent confrontation at a Hopkinton beach was caught on camera and is now drawing serious concern after police say a dispute over “resident-only” access escalated into an attempted murder case.

The incident happened at Sandy Beach on Wednesday, where posted signs make clear the boat launch is limited to residents only.

According to police, the video shows a verbal exchange between 70-year-old Steven Dana and 21-year-old Matthew Duffy, centered on where Duffy and his group lived. They had been jet skiing.

In the video, Dana can be heard telling Duffy, “It’s time to go,” before walking up and slapping him twice in the face.

Moments later, both men ended up in the water.

Police say the video shows Dana on top of Duffy, holding him underwater for about 10 seconds. Friends of the victim quickly intervened after realizing what was happening.

Duffy’s crutches can be seen on the ground nearby. Authorities say he was using them due to injuries from a serious motorcycle crash.

Dana is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, strangulation, and assault and battery on a disabled person. He pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Residents who frequent Sandy Beach say they were stunned by the severity of the incident.

“I didn’t know it was attempted murder. I heard things got pretty rough down here, but that’s pretty crazy,” said Lane Smith of Hopkinton. “I’m happy I didn’t have my daughter out here with me…it would be hard to explain something like that.”

Dana was held overnight and is scheduled to appear again in Framingham District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

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