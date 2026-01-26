Town-by-town totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A massive, long-duration winter storm continues on Monday that will dump up to two feet of snow in some areas.

Hundreds of schools and businesses across the Bay State are closed on Monday due to the storm.

Snow totals continue to climb. These are the updated totals as of 6 a.m. on Monday morning:

Barnstable County

Brewster — 12.0 in

Sandwich — 12.0 in

Marstons Mills — 11.5 in

East Dennis — 10.6 in

Dennis — 10.0 in

Chatham — 10.0 in

Forestdale — 9.8 in

Yarmouth — 9.5 in

Sandwich (WNW) — 9.0 in

Harwich (WNW) — 5.6 in

Harwich — 3.0 in

Bristol County

Dighton — 16.0 in

Rehoboth — 13.4 in

Attleborough (WSW) — 13.0 in

Acushnet — 13.0 in

Norton (NWS) — 12.8 in

Bliss Corner — 12.0 in

Mansfield — 12.0 in

Acushnet (N) — 11.5 in

North Attleborough — 11.5 in

Dighton (WSW) — 11.2 in

Norton — 10.9 in

Freetown — 10.0 in

Attleborough (SW) — 9.0 in

Attleborough — 2.0 in

Essex County

Middleton — 20.5 in

Newburyport — 20.0 in

Ipswich — 17.2 in

Haverhill — 15.0 in

Saugus — 15.0 in

Lynn — 13.0 in

Danvers — 13.0 in

Byfield — 12.8 in

Salem — 10.0 in

Amesbury — 10.0 in

Methuen — 9.0 in

Danvers — 6.0 in

Franklin County

New Salem — 13.0 in

Ashfield — 12.0 in

Leverett — 12.0 in

Orange — 11.0 in

Leyden — 8.3 in

Greenfield — 7.5 in

Hampden County

Ludlow — 19.0 in

Agawam — 18.5 in

Granville — 16.7 in

Westfield — 16.5 in

Springfield — 16.5 in

Holland — 16.0 in

Southwick — 16.0 in

West Springfield — 15.5 in

Chicopee — 14.8 in

Holyoke — 14.4 in

East Longmeadow — 14.0 in

Monson — 12.2 in

Hampden — 10.0 in

Hampshire County

Westhampton — 16.0 in

Granby — 15.0 in

Northampton — 13.8 in

Southampton — 13.6 in

Amherst — 12.0 in

Belchertown — 11.0 in

Plainfield — 4.0 in

Middlesex County

Ashby — 17.0 in

Lowell — 16.8 in

Sudbury — 16.2 in

Wilmington — 16.0 in

Tyngsboro — 15.1 in

Lexington — 15.0 in

Wakefield — 14.0 in

Weston — 14.0 in

Winchester — 14.0 in

Woburn — 13.7 in

Acton — 13.0 in

Concord — 12.5 in

Natick — 12.3 in

Framingham — 12.0 in

Reading — 12.0 in

Westford — 11.8 in

Arlington — 11.1 in

Stoneham — 9.0 in

Newton — 7.5 in

Somerville — 7.0 in

Nantucket County

Nantucket — 8.0 in

Norfolk County

Braintree — 16.0 in

Randolph — 14.0 in

Millis — 14.0 in

Weymouth — 13.0 in

Norwood — 13.0 in

Walpole — 13.0 in

Milton — 12.1 in

Franklin — 12.0 in

Holbrook — 12.0 in

Wrentham — 11.9 in

Medfield — 11.7 in

Foxborough — 11.0 in

Stoughton — 10.0 in

Sharon — 8.5 in

Plymouth County

Pembroke — 16.0 in

West Wareham — 15.7 in

Hanover — 14.5 in

Wareham — 13.0 in

Carver — 13.0 in

Middleborough — 12.7 in

Rockland — 12.2 in

Abington — 11.5 in

Plymouth — 11.0 in

Whitman — 8.8 in

Brockton — 7.5 in

Hingham — 6.0 in

Suffolk County

Dorchester — 16.8 in

Logan Airport — 16.7 in

Chelsea — 15.2 in

Boston — 15.0 in

Dorchester — 9.8 in

Beacon Hill — 3.0 in

West Roxbury — 2.9 in

Worcester County

Holden — 20.0 in

Grafton — 19.0 in

Princeton — 18.0 in

Worcester — 17.5 in

Fitchburg — 17.0 in

Lunenburg — 17.0 in

Westborough — 15.4 in

Rutland — 15.0 in

Templeton — 15.0 in

Leicester — 14.8 in

Shrewsbury — 14.0 in

Spencer — 13.7 in

Athol — 11.0 in

Barre — 10.3 in

Milford — 10.0 in

Paxton — 9.0 in

Dudley — 6.5 in

Sutton — 4.0 in

For the latest weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group