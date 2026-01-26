Live updates: More snow in Mass. Monday after storm dumps nearly 2 feet in some areas

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful winter storm that started raging Sunday morning dumped nearly two feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Additional snowfall was expected on Monday.

Up to six inches of fresh snow was expected on Monday for some, with the state’s biggest snowstorm in years continuing through the evening.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Massachusetts until 8 p.m. tonight, and communities across the state cancelled school on Monday morning.

Driving was slow and slick on snow-covered roads Monday as plow crews worked overnight into the morning to keep up with the storm.

Nationally, more than 10,000 flights were cancelled as snow, sleet, and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people.

Check out the Boston 25 Weather team’s newest forecast.

Watch live: Boston 25 has team storm coverage all day

Follow live storm updates:

Monday updates:

9:40 a.m.

A few four-legged friends are spotted frolicking in the snow in Auburn.

Who says only kids can enjoy the snow? These huskies in Auburn are living in up in their winter wonderland ❄️🐕 pic.twitter.com/Jo7qLesEGK — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 26, 2026

8 a.m.

The Boston 25 Weather has issued an updated snow map for Monday.

ADDITIONAL MONDAY SNOW. I expect a morning lull then things will pick up again this afternoon and evening. Snow will taper off around midnight for good. @boston25 @VickiGrafWX @tuckerweather pic.twitter.com/U4Gors0gvs — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 26, 2026

6:59 a.m.

A look at the huge snow drifts in Dedham.

No joke-the drift were over my knees in Dedham. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/uKYLiSGfzk — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 26, 2026

6 a.m.

The streets of Boston are blanketed in snow on Monday morning.

2:30 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear shares an updated look at overnight snow totals.

Here's a sample of some of the snow reports since around midnight. @VickiGrafWX & I will use YOUR reports & photos on air @boston25 all morning - tag us in your posts! pic.twitter.com/GsjZwyGK3f — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 26, 2026

Sunday updates

10:23 p.m.

One man was seen traveling on skis in Boston.

9:41 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police tell Boston 25 that troopers have responded to 234 disabled vehicles and 149 crashes on snowy roads, seven resulting in injuries. There have been no fatalities.

9:18 p.m.

Hundreds of local schools are closed on Monday due to the storm.

SNOW DAY: Hundreds of local schools are closed on Monday due to the powerful winter storm that continues to hammer the region. https://t.co/sNxi0fHfnQ pic.twitter.com/EsZXSZm5ra — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 26, 2026

8:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz says the City of Boston is nearing a foot of snow.

Logan Airport coming in at 10.5” so far puts Boston above average to date for the winter! — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) January 26, 2026

8 p.m.

A woman was struck and killed by a plow driver in Norwood. Her husband was also hurt.

BREAKING: Woman dead, man injured after being struck by plow truck in parking lot of MBTA station https://t.co/oOXhheNp5F — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 26, 2026

7 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police tell Boston 25 that troopers have responded to 145 crashes on snowy roads, seven resulting in injuries. There have been no fatalities.

5:50 p.m.

Gov. Healey reminds residents to beware of parking bans.

Heads up, Massachusetts: parking bans are in effect in Boston and many cities and towns statewide.



If you can, remove your parked car from the road so plows and first responders can get through during the storm. https://t.co/DL9l8HuxEd — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) January 25, 2026

5:30 p.m.

Snow is falling in Denver, as well, as the Patriots battle the Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Here’s what it looks like at field level right now in Denver to start the fourth quarter@boston25 @mraimonditv @KevinBoston25 pic.twitter.com/FTQ49O2lKv — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) January 25, 2026

4:50 p.m.

Just south of Boston… numerous vehicles stuck, one lane partially plowed, getting windy with continued high snowfall rates…



Haven’t made an official measurement, but estimate we’re around 7”. It’s piling up quickly! pic.twitter.com/Fm2DoTShGN — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 25, 2026

3:15 p.m.

A half-foot of snow is already on the ground in some areas.

3PM snowfall report update, there are reports of 10" so far in CT! pic.twitter.com/j83UzYMLRY — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 25, 2026

3 p.m.

Gov. Healey urges residents to “take the storm seriously.”

‘Take the storm seriously’: Governor Maura Healey provides update as snow hits New England https://t.co/MY06DoXsP3 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 25, 2026

2:15 p.m.

Massachusetts courts will be closed on Monday due to the storm.

Due to the storm, all courts statewide will be closed on Mon., Jan. 26. Affected court events will be rescheduled & parties will be notified of the new date. Please contact the clerk’s or register’s office with any questions. For emergencies, contact your local police department. — Massachusetts Court Closings (@MACourtClosings) January 25, 2026

12 p.m.

MEMA reminds residents not to crowd the plow and to drive with caution.

With today's forecast, road conditions may be difficult to navigate and unsafe for drivers. If you don't have to go out in the cold, stay safe and stay home!



For those who do need to travel, don't crowd the plow and drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/N9SXa6hbM0 — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 25, 2026

12 p.m.

Snow emergencies and parking bans declared.

The declared snow emergency is underway in Methuen, effective now through Tuesday, January 27th at noon.



The new winter parking ban is in full force, and residents are required to remove their vehicles from all public ways or face a $100 fine plus the potential of being towed. pic.twitter.com/rJ7EgRaXcf — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 25, 2026

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group