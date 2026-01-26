Local

Live updates: More snow in Mass. Monday after storm dumps nearly 2 feet in some areas

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful winter storm that started raging Sunday morning dumped nearly two feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Additional snowfall was expected on Monday.

Up to six inches of fresh snow was expected on Monday for some, with the state’s biggest snowstorm in years continuing through the evening.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Massachusetts until 8 p.m. tonight, and communities across the state cancelled school on Monday morning.

Driving was slow and slick on snow-covered roads Monday as plow crews worked overnight into the morning to keep up with the storm.

Nationally, more than 10,000 flights were cancelled as snow, sleet, and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people.

Monday updates:

9:40 a.m.

A few four-legged friends are spotted frolicking in the snow in Auburn.

8 a.m.

The Boston 25 Weather has issued an updated snow map for Monday.

6:59 a.m.

A look at the huge snow drifts in Dedham.

6 a.m.

The streets of Boston are blanketed in snow on Monday morning.

2:30 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear shares an updated look at overnight snow totals.

Sunday updates

10:23 p.m.

One man was seen traveling on skis in Boston.

9:41 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police tell Boston 25 that troopers have responded to 234 disabled vehicles and 149 crashes on snowy roads, seven resulting in injuries. There have been no fatalities.

9:18 p.m.

Hundreds of local schools are closed on Monday due to the storm.

8:30 p.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz says the City of Boston is nearing a foot of snow.

8 p.m.

A woman was struck and killed by a plow driver in Norwood. Her husband was also hurt.

7 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police tell Boston 25 that troopers have responded to 145 crashes on snowy roads, seven resulting in injuries. There have been no fatalities.

5:50 p.m.

Gov. Healey reminds residents to beware of parking bans.

5:30 p.m.

Snow is falling in Denver, as well, as the Patriots battle the Broncos in the AFC Championship.

4:50 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

A half-foot of snow is already on the ground in some areas.

3 p.m.

Gov. Healey urges residents to “take the storm seriously.”

2:15 p.m.

Massachusetts courts will be closed on Monday due to the storm.

12 p.m.

MEMA reminds residents not to crowd the plow and to drive with caution.

12 p.m.

Snow emergencies and parking bans declared.

