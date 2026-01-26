Monday’s snowfall could bring up to additional 6 inches of snow to Mass. as winter storm continues

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow will continue to fall across Massachusetts on Monday after Sunday’s storm dropped more than a foot of snow in most towns.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire through this evening.

Communities south of the Mass. Pike, including Providence and New Bedford, is expected to see an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow. The Cape could also receive another inch or so throughout the day.

Farther north, snowfall totals could be higher.

“Two to five inches as you get up toward Bridgewater, Boston, and Worcester. Spots like Scituate and Gloucester could even see another 6 inches of snow,” meteorologist Shiri Spear said.

Along the coast, snow is not expected to end until around midnight or 1 AM.

Spear noted that warmer temperatures on the Cape are making the snow a stickier texture compared to the powdery fluff around Boston and north.

By the end of the storm, much of the region will sit in the higher end of the 15 -20″ total snowfall range, if not 2 feet.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, though temperatures will remain too cold for significant melting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

