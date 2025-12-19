Weather Alert: Damaging wind threat, downpours on tap for Friday

FRIDAY STORM

Our weather takes a sharp turn on Friday. Temps will be in the 50s through the day, but rain and strong wind will make their presence known too.

Periods of moderate-heavy rain will begin in the mid morning and continue through the mid afternoon. The strongest wind is most likely to occur between late morning and mid afternoon. Expect wind gusts of 55-65 mph along hilltops and coastlines, especially at the Cape & islands. Elsewhere, peak gusts are expected to reach 45-55 mph.

Scattered, minor wind damage is probable with this level of wind. We’re talking potential power outages, tree damage, and damage to any holiday decor that may not be secured.

In terms of rain, expect a good 0.50-1.00″. Flooding is unlikely but may become a brief road hazard with passing downpours. Activity will be much more scattered and lower impact for the evening commute. Although a few flakes may blend in as the storm winds down Friday evening, it won’t be cold enough to stick.

CHILL RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Cold air will quickly fill the void as soon as our storm is out. Temperatures will begin dropping as soon as the rain is over, but will bottom in the upper 20s Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid 30s with a breeze keeping feels-like temps in the mid 20s at best.

Sunday will be comparably milder with temps in the mid 40s, but it’s a one-and-done warm up. Not a bad day for some holiday shopping if you still have gifts to get!

© 2025 Cox Media Group