Schools and businesses across Mass. closed as Bay State hammered by powerful storm

Hundreds of schools and businesses across Massachusetts are closed on Monday as the region endures its most powerful winter storm in years.

Most Bay State residents woke up to more than a foot of snow outside their doors Monday morning.

Snow is expected to persist into Monday evening.

Gov. Maura Healey urged residents to stay off the roads due to dangerous driving conditions.

