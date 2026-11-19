BOSTON — Newly obtained jury notes are shedding light on the deadlock that ended Lindsay Clancy’s first murder trial in a mistrial, as her attorneys now ask Massachusetts’ highest court to dismiss the charges against her.

The notes came as jurors struggled to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children.

The jury ultimately indicated that one juror would not reach a unanimous verdict, with the other 11 favoring acquittal on the grounds of insanity.

Now, those notes are at the center of a petition Clancy’s defense filed Monday with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

Exhibits included in appeal to state’s highest court

1. Evidence request, Aug. 28, 2026, Exhibit II

The record describes this note as a request to view evidence, specifically pill bottles and a knife.

Lindsay Clancy pill bottles evidence request

2. First deadlock note, Sept. 1, 2026, Exhibit LL

“After many hours of deliberation, we are unable to come to a unanimous verdict.”

Lindsay Clancy jury notes

3. Second deadlock note, Sept. 2, 2026, Exhibit NN

“After much deliberation, we are still unable to come to a unanimous decision.”

Lindsay Clancy jury notes

4. Reasonable-doubt note, Sept. 3, 2026, Exhibit QQ

“A member of the jury is unable to follow the instructions regarding reasonable doubt. How should we proceed?”

Lindsay Clancy jury note 1

5. Note identifying Juror No. 17, Sept. 3, 2026, Exhibit RR

“Juror #17 has made statements acknowledging doubt, but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states. This is why we cannot come to a unanimous decision.”

Lindsay Clancy juror notes A note from the juror foreperson in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

6. Final deadlock note, Sept. 4, 2026, Exhibit SS

“With a heavy heart, we report that we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to.”

Mistial note

Clancy’s attorneys are appealing to the higher court to have the three first-degree murder charges against her dismissed after Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan rejected the request.

The defense argues Clancy had a right to a jury that was able and willing to apply the law. Her attorneys also contend the trial court could have conducted a juror inquiry and that the limited inquiry that occurred was insufficient.

The petition also argues that the trial court failed to adequately consider Clancy’s double jeopardy rights.

Clancy’s second trial is scheduled for late March 2027.

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