Lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy murder trial speaks out on decision to vote guilty

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is speaking out about what happened during deliberations and why he could not agree with the other 11 jurors.

Juror Michael Desronvil said there were tense moments as the jury considered the case.

“There were moments that were tense as we were deliberating,” Desronvil said.

Eleven jurors believed Clancy was not criminally responsible, but they were unable to convince Desronvil, resulting in a hung jury.

Desronvil said the evidence he saw during the trial left him without reasonable doubt.

When asked what influenced his decision, Desronvil pointed to “how methodical I thought Lindsay was in the execution of the children.”

“Did you have reasonable doubt?” interviewer Kayleigh McEnany asked.

“No,” Desronvil responded.

Clancy’s defense has argued that she experienced a psychotic break at the time of the killings and was not criminally responsible.

Attorney Kevin Dargie said he believes a retrial could end differently.

“I think if they tried the trial again the way they did, I think, nine times out of ten, I think, a jury would come back with not guilty by reason of insanity,” Dargie said.

Desronvil said the case was emotional for him because he has a young daughter of his own.

“I have a daughter myself, you know, that’s five years old, so, seeing these three kids, it’s emotional,” Desronvil said. “You can see the innocence, the pure joy in them.”

Desronvil has faced criticism since the trial, including from Clancy’s attorney, over his decision not to join the other jurors.

In a separate development stemming from the trial, the woman accused of recording jurors is expected back in court Thursday.

Dawn Light, of Sutton, pleaded not guilty to witness intimidation in September. Light told Boston 25 News at the time that she was trying to get a glimpse of Clancy.

Clancy’s case is scheduled to return to court Nov. 2. Her defense has asked a judge to dismiss the case.

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